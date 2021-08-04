RUSSIA, Moscow.Agricultural production value in Russia increased by 0.2% year-on-year to € 21.8 bn. in the first half of 2021, while finishing production developed quite unevenly.

According to recent data from the Russian Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat), milk production was up 0.3% year-on-year to 15.8 mill. t in the period under review, compared with the first half of 2020. In contrast, meat production decreased by 0.4% to 7.1 mill. t of live weight (LW). Statisticians also recorded a 0.8% decline in egg production to 22.3 bn.

As Rosstat detailed with regard to the development of livestock in the past marketing year, a total of 18.9 million cattle were counted at the end of June 2021, which was 1.4% less than at the same time last year. Of these, 8 million were cows, down 1.3%. In contrast, the pig herd increased by 1.6% to 27.3 million head, and the poultry herd increased by 0.1% to 564.1 million head. Meanwhile, the sheep and goat flock shrank by 5.4% to 23.5 million animals.

Source: AgE