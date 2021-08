JLU / Rolf K. Wegst

Research in virology at Justus Liebig University Giessen

GERMANY, Giessen and Greifswald – Insel Riems. The danger posed by zoonoses has been emphatically demonstrated for the past year and a half by the Corona pandemic. In order to significantly strengthen research in this area, the Justus Liebig University Giessen (JLU) and the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (Federal Research Institute for Animal Health, FLI) have now signed a cooperation agreement.

