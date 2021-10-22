Report: Plant-based food market could skyrock...
Report

Plant-based food market could skyrocket

by Sabrina Meyer
Friday, October 22, 2021

Imago / YAY Images
Plant-based meat sales could actually surpass $74 bn., hitting $118 bn. by 2030. This would be'a more aggressive but still realistic scenario, predicts the report.
USA, Palm Beach. A new report has predicted that the plant-based food market will exceed $162 billion within the next decade. A growing preference for sustainable, healthier foods is pushing the movement. Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) produced the report, called Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth.



BI provides research on more than 2,000 companies, 135 industries, and all global markets.  The plant-based food market was valued at $29.4 bn. in 2020. This means if BI's predictions are correct, the market will soar by 451%.  Major plant-based meat and dairy brands like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and Oatly are driving some of this growth. Their partnerships with restaurants, fast-food chains, and global food manufacturers are making vegan options more accessible to the masses. Additionally, the collaborations are challenging stereotypes around plant-based food.

Movement isn’t slowing down

According to BI's Senior Consumer Staples Analyst, Jennifer Bartashus, the meat-free movement isn't slowing down. "Food-related consumer habits often come and go as fads, but plant-based alternatives are here to stay – and grow," she said.  "The expanding set of product options in the plant-based industry is contributing to plant alternatives becoming a long-term option for consumers around the world." 

Vegan dairy, in particular, could take up 10% of its global market shares in the next decade. Meanwhile, BI predicts that the alternative meat market will surge from $4.2 to $74 bn. in the next decade.  But plant-based meat sales could actually surpass $74 bn., hitting $118 bn. by 2030. This would be 'a more aggressive but still realistic scenario', BI said.

Source: FN Media Group LLC
tags:
USA

