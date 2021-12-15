Regionalisation agreement: French plan ahead

FRANCE, Paris. The French government has achieved what Germany has so far been denied: in the event of an outbreak of ASF, pork may continue to be exported to China.

France can continue to export pork from unaffected regions to China with immediate effect in the event of an outbreak of African swine fever. According to the government in Paris, a corresponding regionalisation agreement was signed within the framework of the French-Chinese economic and financial dialogue and came into force yesterday.



Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said the agreement would safeguard exports by domestic producers and would also be a key contribution to stabilising prices and incomes. Le Maire said he, along with President Emmanuel Macron and Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie, had been pushing for the agreement "for months." Denormandie said it is the first regionalization agreement China has signed with a European Union member state. It will serve as a blueprint for other agreements for other sectors and countries, he said.The Interprofession of Pork (Inaporc) welcomed the signing of the agreement. The industry body also hailed the agreement as proof of the efficiency of French food and veterinary controls. According to Inaporc, regionalisation will take place at departmental level. From January to September, French exports of pork, including processed products and by-products, amounted to about 606,000 t; of which 180,000 t, or almost 30%, were shipped to China.