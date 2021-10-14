ISRAEL, Rehovot. Redefine Meat Ltd announced today two new business leadership appointments as part of the company’s aggressive global expansion plans.

Ahead of the European commercial launch of New-Meat next month, Redefine Meat has appointed Edwin Bark as Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA, and Adrian Sagman as Director of Global Sales and Business Development.

Edwin Bark new Senior Vice President

Bark brings 25 years of vast international experience in FMCG. His past roles include several years as Managing Director of Nestle’s European Plant-Based Food Division, where he was credited for re-igniting the brand, fuelling innovation and expanding the brand’s portfolio of plant-based meat products across six new European markets. Through his non-executive positions at alternative food companies, Bark is connected to the eco-system and most recently led the establishment of the largest plant-based meat manufacturing plant in Europe.

Following Redefine Meat’s launch in Israel, Bark will manage the company’s commercial expansion of New-Meat into Europe. This also includes building the organizational infrastructure of the EMEA business, establishing a best-in-class manufacturing and supply chain, and driving the multi-channel go-to-market strategy. Redefine Meat Adrian Sagman

Adrian Sagman Director of Global Sales

With a decade of senior business and marketing roles at Unilever Food Solutions Europe, Sagman was responsible for creating business strategies for high-value food products at an international and local level. He also brings 13 years’ experience of managing exports and sales in the food industry, including as Director of Export for the Strauss Group, the largest food manufacturer in Israel.

With a focus on worldwide sales and market introduction of new product categories, Sagman will play a pivotal role in establishing Redefine Meat as a top global meat business. Most notably, Sagman’s primary objectives are to optimize the company’s worldwide go-to-market strategy, build global partnerships, and drive sales across food services and retail.

Source: Redefine Meat