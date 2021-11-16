R & D: ADM unveils nutrition lab

SWITZERLAND, Rolle. ADM, a global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing, announced the opening of its new animal nutrition laboratory located in Rolle, Switzerland, at the heart of the Swiss Food & Nutrition Valley. The new lab will support the development of science-based feed additives to meet customer needs for petfood, aquaculture and livestock species worldwide.

Sustainability, health through nutrition and production efficiency, the core of ADM’s global Animal Nutrition research strategy, will be supported by the new lab. The team of scientists will accelerate the development of innovative products to address some of the main challenges of animal production with sustainability at the forefront. For example, scientists will develop precise methods to characterize molecules and its modes of action, as well as to support product stability studies and traceability in feed.

Sustainability

The lab will support the creation of new products to meet the sustainability ambitions of ADM’s Animal Nutrition business. The research pipeline aims to address some of the main animal production challenges that can mitigate environmental impact, with recent examples being the development of feed additives including plant extracts to reduce methane emission in ruminants, and enzymes to improve feed efficiency across all species.

Health through nutrition

Improving animal health through nutrition is another key focus of the lab as customers look to reduce the use of antibiotics as growth promoters and limit the use of medication for prevention rather than treatment. At the Rolle facility, ADM will develop solutions that optimize animal performance aiming to improve their health and welfare, supporting the demedication of livestock farms. This includes promoting healthy microbiomes and digestion in animals with pro- and postbiotic products.

Production Efficiency

To meet growing demand for production efficiency, the lab will develop a range of feed additives to optimize animal nutrition for livestock, aquaculture and pets. This includes the development of solutions to improve feed efficiency in aquaculture to increase marine fish production, and to support the immune system to help dairy cows deal with stress and maintain milk production following calving. In addition, the lab will also develop next-generation products for swine to support gut health and improve growth performance.

Source: ADM