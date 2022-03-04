USA, Austin. Global branded food company Hormel Foods Corporation reported its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Despite production constraints due to labour shortages, the company reported record sales.

On Tuesday, Hormel Foods Corporation published its first-quarter results with record net sales of US$ 3 bn, a year-on-year rise of 24%. Organic net sales were up 13%. Furthermore, the operating income grew 19% to US$320 mill. compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Pretax earnings increased by 11% and reached US$309 mill. The company increased its advertising spend by US$13 mill.



Source: Hormel Foods

Chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer Jim Snee was confident that the company remains "on track to deliver our sales and earnings guidance for the year as our team achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of record net sales and grew operating income by double digits during the first quarter." Despite production constraints due to labour shortages, being able to deliver these results was a demonstration of "the strength of our balanced business model and our exceptional execution in navigating difficult operating conditions," Snee pointed out."Our One Supply Chain team faced some of the most difficult operating conditions since the start of the pandemic," Snee added. "From late December through January, our operations were heavily impacted by significant labour shortages due to the omicron variant, severe upstream and downstream disruptions, and continued industrywide operational challenges. The team once again demonstrated resilience in the face of numerous pressures, never wavering on its commitment to the safety of all team members."Demand across all the company's US domestic channels remained elevated, as exhibited by strong growth compared to the prior year and compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company benefited from pricing actions to offset inflationary pressures across many categories and contributions from the Planters snack nuts business. Sales for the international channel declined, primarily due to demand softness in China caused by COVID-related restrictions and current export logistics challenges.For refrigerated foods, value-added volume and sales increased due to strong results from the foodservice businesses and pricing actions across most categories. Consistent with the company's long-term strategy to better align resources to value-added growth, the overall decline in volume was due to lower commodity sales as a result of the company's new pork supply agreement. Foodservice volume and sales increased with growth in every branded category.Higher foodservice sales and numerous pricing actions across the other value-added businesses overcame higher operational and logistics costs. Volume, sales and segment profit were negatively impacted by production constraints due to labour shortages.Snee stated that the company was reaffirming its sales and earnings guidance. "Additionally, we anticipate the operating environment to remain volatile, but our supply chain will continue to show improvement as labour pressures ease and new capacity comes online to support key growth platforms, such as dry sausage, pizza toppings and bacon," the CEO added.