QS system: Meat completely traceable
QS system

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Friday, December 10, 2021

Imago / Martin Wagner
This year, QS again tested the traceability of meat and meat product in Germany. This included products from the beef, pork and poultry sectors, such as entrecôte and rump steak, turkey escalopes, pork mince steaks as well as minced meat.
GERMANY, Bonn. Once again, QS Qualität und Sicherheit GmbH was able to prove with checks that the traceability of meat and meat products in its system in Germany works.



As the quality watchdogs in Bonn announced, traceability from the shop counter to the feedstuff was tested for cuts of beef, pork and poultry. In the process, the origin of all products across the entire value chain could be clarified without any gaps within the specified deadlines. "The results speak for the good work of the system partners," emphasised QS Managing Director Dr Alexander Hinrichs.

According to the organisation for monitoring food safety and quality, clear traceability along the trade stages is regularly investigated, not only for meat, but also for fruit, vegetables and potatoes. This is because it must basically be possible to determine in the QS scheme when, where and by which companies the product was produced, stored and transported. "Food production in the QS scheme functions reliably. All those involved in the sometimes very branched flows of goods within the chain play their part in ensuring that the system can be relied on," says Hinrichs. According to the managing director, in the event of an incident it is important to be able to reliably and quickly determine which stations the product has passed through in order to be able to react immediately. In order to guarantee this transparency, all QS scheme partners are obliged to be able to guarantee the traceability of a product they have produced or marketed at any time. On request, they must be able to transmit the information on their products electronically to QS within the shortest possible time. For slaughterhouses and cutting plants, for example, a maximum period of 24 hours applies.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
