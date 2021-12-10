QS system: Meat completely traceable

Imago / Martin Wagner

This year, QS again tested the traceability of meat and meat product in Germany. This included products from the beef, pork and poultry sectors, such as entrecôte and rump steak, turkey escalopes, pork mince steaks as well as minced meat.

GERMANY, Bonn. Once again, QS Qualität und Sicherheit GmbH was able to prove with checks that the traceability of meat and meat products in its system in Germany works.