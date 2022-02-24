Besides being one of the main spots for public protests, the Plaza del Sol becomes a focal point during the annual Transhumance Festival, where shepherds walk their flock through the public square to celebrate traditional agriculture.

SPAIN, Madrid. The trade organisation Interporc launched an image campaign to draw attention to the importance of Spain's pork industry. The campaign was started following a heated public debate triggered by Spain's Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón.

Last week, Interporc hung a 254 sqm billboard in the populated public square "Puerta del sol" in Central Madrid, calling for widespread societal recognition and appreciation of Spain's livestock farmers.



Source: AgE | fleischwirtschaft.de

Interporc President Manuel García stressed the domestic farmers' vital role in the food supply chain. García pointed out that the farmers "care for the planet's health, apply the highest animal welfare standards in the world, and produce meat and pork products of the highest quality for everyday consumption."In 2021, the domestic meat industry had come under attack after Spain's Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, had made critical remarks on Spain's megafarms in an interview with the Guardian. He also criticised the meat industry for its insufficient animal welfare standards, sustainability issues and meat quality. The minister received a fierce political and public backlash. In addition, Interporc and other agricultural organisations had accused Garzón of irresponsible and agitating behaviour.