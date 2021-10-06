Protein feed: Insects to replace imports

Scientists at Aaarhus University and insect producers EntoMass, Enorm and Insectum are betting on the black soldier fly as a soy substitute in animal feed.

DENMARK, Copenhagen. With protein feed based on insects, Denmark wants to avoid some of its soy imports in the future and thus contribute to environmental and climate protection.

Now that the European Union has approved protein from insects for feeding monogastric animals, a research group is to explore practical ways of using this innovative protein source by 2024 as part of the Danish Agriculture Authority's development and demonstration program. The authority reported that initial trials on pigs and poultry have shown that, under realistic assumptions, up to 10% of the approximately 1.5 mill. t of annual soybean imports could be substituted with insect protein. However, this would require a significant expansion of existing production capacity.

According to the agricultural authority, scientists at Aaarhus University and the insect producers EntoMass, Enorm and Insectum are counting on the black soldier fly, which can increase its weight forty-fold in the last seven days of its development. So far, however, there is comparatively little data on how to feed the fly optimally and at the same time with low emissions, for example with waste from dairies or breweries, according to the authority.

This is where the research project is to come in. Currently, the project partners believe that nitrogen emissions from "fattening" the black soldier fly can be reduced by 20% under optimized conditions, making a notable contribution to reducing N losses in Danish livestock production. Replacing one-tenth of annual soy imports with protein feed from insects could also save 700,000 t of CO2 equivalents, according to calculations by the University of Copenhagen.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE