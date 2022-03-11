The company announced it would "identify opportunities at other plants within the Maple Leaf network for those who are impacted as a result of the transition."

CANADA, Mississauga. Maple Leaf Foods announced the shutdown of its recently acquired poultry plant in Schomberg. The food processor plans to shift production to a new plant which is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.

According to a press release on Wednesday, the largest food processor in Canada announced that it would be pursuing further optimization opportunities in its poultry network upon completion of its new value-added poultry processing plant in London, Ontario.



Source: Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

The move includes shifting volumes currently processed at the Maple Leaf Foods' poultry plants in Schomberg and Bradford, Ontario to the new London plant by the end of 2023 in connection with the ramp-up of London to full production. The two plants will continue to operate as normal for the next 18 months until the transition. Once the transition is completed, the Bradford plant will continue to operate with a new focus on value-added opportunities, and the Schomberg plant will be shut down.