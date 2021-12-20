Poultry forum: A new international event in t...
Poultry forum

A new international event in the sector

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Monday, December 20, 2021

Poultry Forum, Dubai Expo 2020 / EFA
The first edition of Fieravicola Poultry Forum & B2B has been presented, which will be held simultaneously with Macfrut 2022.
ITALY, Rome. The first edition of Fieravicola Poultry Forum & B2B, the new international trade fair dedicated to the poultry sector, was presented a few days at Expo Dubai.



The presentation saw the participation of the president of Fieravicola Renzo Piraccini, the director of Unaitalia Lara Sanfrancesco, and the director of Assoavi Stefano Gagliardi.

The Poultry Forum will take place simultaneously with Macfrut (4-6 May 2022) at the Rimini Expo Center, and is promoted by Fieravicola in collaboration with Assoavi and Unaitalia. It will host a first day dedicated to the enhancement of the finished product, a second day dedicated to international issues and a session dedicated to technical-scientific aspects with experts from all over the world in collaboration with WPSA (World's Poultry Science Association), SIPA (Italian Society of Pathology Aviaria) and ASIC (Italian Scientific Association of Rabbit Breeding).

The appointment, which will alternate with Fieravicola, will take place every two years and will take place in odd years, aims to maintain continuous contact with the poultry sector.



Source: EFA
poultry Expo

