Poultry: Cargill acquires Sanderson Farms
Poultry

Cargill acquires Sanderson Farms

by Sabrina Meyer
Thursday, August 12, 2021

Imago / ZUMA Wire
With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 bn.
USA, Minneapolis/New York/Laurel. Cargill and Continental Grain are about to acquire Sanderson Farms for $203 per Share in Cash and create a leading US poultry company.



Cargill, Continental Grain Company, and Sanderson Farms announced they have reached a definitive agreement for a joint venture between Cargill and Continental Grain to acquire Sanderson Farms for $203 per share in cash, representing a total equity value for Sanderson Farms of $4.53 bn. Upon completion of the transaction, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

The combination of Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms will create a US poultry company with a high-quality asset base, complementary operating cultures, and an industry-leading management team and workforce. The new company will be well positioned to enhance its service to customers across retail and food service and drive organic growth in an industry fueled by affordability and key consumer trends around the health, sustainability, and versatility of chicken.

The new company will have state-of-the-art operations and will continue to invest in its workforce and in employee safety. Operations will include poultry processing plants and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas.

Cargill expects to support the new joint venture with its longstanding relationships with retail and foodservice customers. Wayne Farms, part of Continental Grain’s food, agriculture and commodities investment portfolio since 1965, has roots in the poultry industry that go back more than a century.

Source: Cargill
