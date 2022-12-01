Pork trade: China hurts EU export balance

BRUSSELS The sharp decline in sales in China has caused significant sales losses for pork exporters in the European Union. Germany is suffering particularly badly.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

According to Brussels Commission data, export revenue for pork and by-products in total third-country trade (exports out of the EU's internal market) fell by 1.33 billion euros, or 14.5 percent, to 7.83 billion euros from January to September 2022, compared with the same period last year. In this regard, sales to China saw a decline of 2.03 billion euros, or 44.6 percent, to 2.24 billion euros, but this was somewhat mitigated by higher export volumes and revenues to other countries.EU pork shipments to the People's Republic totaled 1.06 million tons in the first three quarters of 2022, down 1.11 million tons, or 51.1 percent, from the same period last year, according to the commission. However, after significant declines in the first half of the year, sales to the People's Republic rebounded somewhat in the third quarter. However, analysts say the current strict Corona policy with comprehensive lockdowns could again slow the rise in pork imports. The slaughter pig price in China has already fallen by a good 20 percent on average in the country over the past five weeks due to market weakness.A total of 3.32 million tons of pork were sold from EU member states to third countries from January to September, according to Commission figures, which represented a year-on-year drop of 801,200 tons, or 19.5 percent. These figures do not include exports to the UK, which were down 1.5 percent year-on-year to just under 579,000 t in the first eight months. Apart from China, significant declines were only reported for exports to Vietnam and Hong Kong. For all other destinations, however, the trade data mostly show significant increases.For example, EU pork exports to Japan increased by 30.9 percent to 358,100 tons and to the Philippines by 34.8 percent to 366,800 tons. Shipments to South Korea, Australia and Taiwan each rose by a good 40 percent. Spain remained the largest exporter of pork in the EU with 1.21 million t; however, this was 20.6 percent less than in the first three quarters of 2021. Danish exports fell 19.0 percent to 585,420 t, while Dutch exports fell only 5.9 percent to 523,560 t. For Germany, a drop in third-country sales of 36.7 percent to just 212,730 t was reported.