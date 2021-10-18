Pork trade: Brazil placed more in the world

BRAZIL, Sao Paulo. While pork exports to China are stuck in the European Union, Brazil has set a new export record.

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) recently reported that 112,200 t, including processed products, were sold on the world market in September, which was not only 29.7% more than the same month last year, but the most ever sold in a single month. Business in China played a noticeable part in this, as goods shipped there increased by 22% to 53,400 t compared to September 2020. The association firmly believes that new export and revenue records will be achieved in 2021 as a whole.

In the first three quarters, Brazilian pork exports increased 13.6% year-on-year to 868,800 t; the resulting revenue skyrocketed 22.9% to $2.06 bn. This is equivalent to around € 1.78 bn. "Other markets in Asia and South America also increased their imports from Brazil, including the Philippines, Argentina, Japan and others. They contributed to the sector surpassing the two billion U.S. dollar (€ 1.73 bn.) mark in just nine months," explained ABPA market director Luis Rua.

Asian markets for the win

According to data from the umbrella organization of the Danish agri-food industry (Landbrug & Fødevarer, L&F), referring to Brazilian exports in the main product group of chilled and frozen fresh pork, China accounted for 427,570 t, or 55% of total exports, from January to September. The second most important customer for the Brazilians was Hong Kong with 89,170 t, which was just below the volume of the same period last year.

By contrast, shipments to Chile increased by a good two-thirds to 48,110 t, and those to Argentina by almost 85% to 22,560 t. The relatively strongest increase in purchases of Brazilian fresh pork was recorded by the Philippines as a destination, with a six-fold increase in volume to 16,880 t compared to the previous year. Overall, Brazil sold 776,220 t of chilled or frozen pork on the world market, according to L&F; this was just over 100,000 t, or 15%, more than in the first nine months of 2020.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE