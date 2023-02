Imago / Zoonar

Danish Crown took the first steps to streamline the production setup in Germany last week by closing a processing plant and reducing the slaughter capacity at the Danish Crown abattoir in Essen. Until 1 May, up to 40 per cent less will be slaughtered, and after that date, the future capacity will be determined, the company announced.

DENMARK, Randers. After announcing the closure of one of its processing plants in Germany, pork producer and processor Danish Crown disclosed further measures to cut costs in the next six months.

