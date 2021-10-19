Pork: Danish Crown faces backlash
Pork

Danish Crown faces backlash

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Imago / Ritzau Scanpix
The Danish meat processor bowed to pressure and withdrew the climate-friendly label after all supermarkets gradually stopped offering the product. The reason was massive criticism from Greenpeace.

DENMARK, Copenhagen. Just over a year after the label was introduced, the Danish meat processing company is drawing the consequences: After heavy criticism, the climate-friendly label is withdrawn from the market.



Just over a year after its introduction, the time for Danish Crown's (DC) "climate-controlled pork" in the food retail sector (LEH) has already run out. According to the online magazine "Landbrugs Avisen", the last supermarkets in the country have now announced that they will no longer sell Danish Crown meat packaged with the "Klimakontrollet Gris" seal.

Faced with widespread opposition to the logo, Danish Crown decided to stop marketing pork products labeled accordingly. According to DC communications director Astrid Gade Nielsen, there is no point in an information campaign if consumers cannot find the associated products in stores. They will now look for other ways to inform customers about the work of farmers and the sector's climate change efforts, Nielsen said. The logo, introduced in August 2020, had been used by the group to indicate that Danish pig farmers had reduced the climate footprint of their production by a quarter between 2005 and 2020.

However, the claim had been rejected by Greenpeace as "greenwashing" and sharply criticized. The environmental organization sued DC together with other environmentalists for "misleading marketing." Against this background, the chains COOP, Lidl and Aldi already listed the corresponding products in the summer. In recent days, the remaining food retailers followed suit, so that "climate-controlled" pork has already largely disappeared from Danish refrigerated shelves.

Source: AgE
