Poland: ASF cases in domestic pigs increase

POLAND; Warsaw. Again and again, the disease breaks out on farms. Smaller herds are particularly affected.

After being quiet for a long time in the first half of the year, the number of outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in Polish pigsties really exploded in the summer. In recent days, the Supreme Veterinary Authority has confirmed a further seven cases in pig farms, which have claimed the lives of a total of around 750 domestic pigs.

The official bodies have thus registered a total of around 100 cases of the disease in agriculture since the beginning of the year. Only a few more outbreaks are needed before the total level of the previous year is exceeded. As the epidemic is not expected to subside in the short term, it is already clear that the number of ASF outbreaks recorded in Polish livestock farming will be significantly higher this year than in 2020.

More farm pigs culled

So far, around 36,000 pigs have had to be culled as a result of the epidemic regulations. However, this does not include animals that were housed within 1 km of disease outbreaks and also had to be killed. Nevertheless, the total number of animals culled in agriculture is still well below that of the previous year, when by mid-September there were already well over 50,000 dead domestic pigs. This is mainly due to the fact that so far this year, it is mainly small and medium-sized livestock farms that have been affected.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE