Plukon: New managing director for Germany

From 2022, Rainer Dullweber will be the new Managing Director of Plukon Germany.

THE NETHERLANDS. Wezep. On 1 January 2022, Rainer Dullweber will take over as managing director of Plukon Germany. He succeeds Niels Van Gestel at the poultry marketer, who took over the leadership on an interim basis in January 2021. Van Gestel is to remain in office until Dullweber takes over his new duties in January 2022, the Dutch Plukon Food Group announces.

Van Gestel had taken over from Andreas Unruhe, who had been responsible for the German market of the Plukon Food Group as the overall manager since 2019 and from whom the company had parted ways by mutual agreement.

Plukon and Bröring/Best3 are reaffirming their cooperation

Rainer Dullweber is currently still managing director at the Bröring group of companies. In the past 22 years, he has significantly advanced the poultry feed business of Bröring/Best3 and built the company into a leading supplier of feed for fattening poultry in Germany.

With the new appointment, "Plukon and Bröring/Best3 are reaffirming their long-standing cooperation," according to the two companies. Plukon wants to continue to grow profitably together with Dullweber and the chicken fatteners.

Source: Plukon / Bröring