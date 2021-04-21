Very Good has developed 15 products since its founding as the first plant-based butchery on the west coast of Canada.

CANADA, Vancouver. Eat Beyond Global Holdings, an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, anounced that its portfolio company The Very Good Food Company has commissioned its first production line and has butchered its first bean at an upgraded, retooled manufacturing facility in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Very Good's new facility can produce up to 37 mill. pounds of annualized products, ultimately increasing capacity by nearly 2,690%. The line will produce seven of its existing products with a goal of adding a second production line in late 2021, with food production to follow. The Very Good Company

Very Good has developed 15 products since its founding as the first plant-based butchery on the west coast of Canada. Very Good conducts advanced research and development along with manufacturing and retail space in over 301 stores in Canada.

"The 45,000 square foot facility will significantly boost Very Good's production capacity to meet significant online and retail demand for its plant-based meat alternatives," said Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris.

