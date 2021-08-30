Plant-based: KFC cooperates with CPF
Plant-based

KFC cooperates with CPF

by Sabrina Meyer
Monday, August 30, 2021

CPF / KFC
Yum Brands’ KFC works with “Meat Zero” to supply and create plant-based fried chicken for KFC in Thailand.
THAILAND; Bangkok. Yum Brands’ KFC Thailand works with “Meat Zero” to create new plant-based fried chicken menus aimed at attracting new generations who become more conscientious about their health and sustainable consumption. The plant-based menus will be initially served at two KFC Green Stores in Thailand.



Waewkanee Assoratgoon, general manager of KFC for Yum Restaurants International (Thailand), said that the demand for plant-based diets has been on the rise in several countries including Thailand, posing challenges to food companies including KFC in presenting alternative plant-based menus for Thai consumers. Experimentations showed that Thailand’s “Meat Zero”-branded plant-based chicken offers the look, taste, texture and smell of real meat. Cooked with KFC recipes for the Thai market, the plant-based chicken promises the exquisite delicacy that KFC has been offering for years.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), added that the Meat Zero innovation has witnessed positive responses from consumers. It is a major milestone that Meat Zero is selected for the first plant-based menus of KFC, Thailand’s top fast-food chain, that offers good taste and concurrently helps save the environment. That the product successfully makes its way to KFC green stores coincides with CPF’s aspiration to create food innovations that are both friendly to the environment and satisfying to the vegans and flexitarians on their quest to reduce real meat consumption.

Source: CPF
KFC Thailand Charoen Pokphand

