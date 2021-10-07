Plant-Based: Hormel partners with The Better ...
Plant-Based

Hormel partners with The Better Meat Co.

by Sabrina Meyer
Thursday, October 07, 2021

Better Meat / Hormel

USA, Austin. Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced its venturing company, 199 Ventures, has entered into an exclusive partnership with The Better Meat Co. to bring new mycoprotein and plant-based protein products to the marketplace.



199 Ventures was formed in 2019 by Hormel Foods to be the company’s food forward incubator, which includes investing in companies that align with Hormel Foods growth strategies.

Working together

The two companies will work together to develop the next generation of great-tasting, wholesome, and sustainable alternative protein products with The Better Meat Co.’s innovative Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient. Produced via a potato-based fermentation pioneered by The Better Meat Co., Rhiza is an all-natural whole food mycoprotein with a remarkable meat-like texture. Boasting more protein than eggs and more iron than beef, Rhiza offers a new generation of sustainable animal-free protein for the burgeoning alternative meat market.

This partnership is the latest effort into plant-based products by Hormel Foods. The company is no stranger to plant-based protein with retail products like Planters peanuts, SKIPPY peanut butter and Justin’s nut butters, as well as several plant-based pizza toppings in the foodservice industry through its subsidiary Burke Corporation and under the Happy Little Plants brand.

The Better Meat Co. is a Sacramento-based sustainable food tech start-up founded in 2018. As a business-to-business ingredients provider, it pioneers new ways of producing animal-free protein via fermentation, generating ingredients like Rhiza that empower food companies to improve sustainability while making the meatiest alt-protein possible.

Source: Hormel Foods
tags:
USA

