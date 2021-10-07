USA, Austin. Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced its venturing company, 199 Ventures, has entered into an exclusive partnership with The Better Meat Co. to bring new mycoprotein and plant-based protein products to the marketplace.
199 Ventures was formed in 2019 by Hormel Foods to be the company’s food forward incubator, which includes investing in companies that align with Hormel Foods growth strategies.
This partnership is the latest effort into plant-based products by Hormel Foods. The company is no stranger to plant-based protein with retail products like Planters peanuts, SKIPPY peanut butter and Justin’s nut butters, as well as several plant-based pizza toppings in the foodservice industry through its subsidiary Burke Corporation and under the Happy Little Plants brand.
The Better Meat Co. is a Sacramento-based sustainable food tech start-up founded in 2018. As a business-to-business ingredients provider, it pioneers new ways of producing animal-free protein via fermentation, generating ingredients like Rhiza that empower food companies to improve sustainability while making the meatiest alt-protein possible.