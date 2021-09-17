GEA will build Novozymes’ new plant to produce alternative products for the human nutrition turnkey. This order in the growing “New Food” market is one of the largest orders in the company’s history.

GERMANY, Düsseldorf. Novozymes has entrusted GEA with a major new plant to produce plant-based proteins for the plant-based food industry. The volume of this order is into the high double-digit million-euro range.

GEA is further expanding its market position in the dynamically growing new food market with one of the biggest orders in the company's history. Novozymes, the world's largest supplier of enzyme and microbial technologies headquartered in Denmark, has commissioned GEA to build a major new plant to produce plant-based proteins for the plant-based food industry. The volume of this order is into the high double-digit million-euro range and is one of the largest orders in the company's history in the "New Food" segment. Building the new factory in Nebraska, USA, will start later this year and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2023.

For decades, Novozymes has been developing fermented catalytic (i.e. industrially produced) proteins – enzymes – that are the basis for many industrial applications. Only recently, the company announced its intention to invest DKK 2 billion in the growth market for functional proteins (advanced protein solutions) for the food industry.

Covering every step of the way

The new plant covers the manufacturing steps from harvesting to separation of proteins. According to Heinz-Jürgen Kroner, Senior Vice President Liquid Technologies at GEA and responsible for the company's alternative foods business, both partners are united by their ability to build scalable, reliable, and highly efficient plant systems.

GEA will now construct the process systems, which include membrane filters, mixers, homogenizers, heat exchangers, pasteurizers and UHT units, cleaning and filling systems as well as the pump and valve technology. Installation will start mid-2022. The production capacity initially built can easily be expanded to multiply the capacity in the future as demand grows.

Source: GEA