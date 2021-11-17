Plant-based: Conquering the European market

ISRAEL, Tel Aviv. Company brings to market what was previously considered technologically impossible: commercial-scale whole cuts of plant-based meat, achieving a level of quality endorsed by leading chefs for the menus of Michelin-star restaurants.

Marking a major milestone for the food industry, Redefine Meat announced the launch of the first ever category of plant-based whole cuts that achieve a level of product quality comparable to high-quality animal meat. Initially available within select restaurants in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Israel, this marks the first time that high-end restaurants will offer plant-based whole cuts as part of their menus. The range of New-Meat products include beef and lamb cuts, as well as premium-quality burgers, sausages, lamb kebabs, and ground beef – giving chefs unparalleled culinary versatility to incorporate plant-based meat into their menus.

Putting quality to the test, Redefine Meat has achieved widespread acclaim from high-end and Michelin-star chefs, including legendary British chef Marco Pierre White, world-renowned chef and Dutch TV personality Ron Blaauw, Berlin's celebrated head chef of FACIL Restaurant (two-Michelin stars) Joachim Gerner, and Israel's famed chef Shahaf Shabtay. In addition, the New-Meat products were recently served at a private blind-tasting event for top UK chefs, receiving further praise (video). Addressing product variety, today's launch expands the plant-based industry beyond minced meat products to whole cuts, representing the first exciting product range for meat lovers. This reflects the company's goal to become the world's largest meat company by offering every single cut that a cow does.

Redefine Meat unveils the world's first Alt-Steak plant-based products, with market testing at select high-end restaurants to start later this year.

Created using Redefine Meat's patent-pending 3D meat printing technology, the company's Alt-Steak products have the texture, flavor and appearance of beef steak and can be produced in the volume and cost to enable large-scale market launch.

Working with leading butchers, chefs, food technologists and the close collaboration of taste expert, Givaudan, Redefine Meat has digitally mapped more than 70 sensorial parameters into its Alt-Steak products, including premium beef cuts' texture, juiciness, fat distribution and mouthfeel. Layer by layer, the company's proprietary industrial-scale 3D food printers create the Alt-Steak products using the company's Alt-Muscle, Alt-Fat, and Alt-Blood plant-based formulations. By printing with multiple materials, the start-up can create sustainable, high-protein, no-cholesterol steaks that look, cook, and taste like beef.

Redefine Meat's Alt-Steak products will be put to the test at a limited number of leading chef restaurants later this year. Incorporating feedback from high-level chefs and butchers, the company will then ramp up production of its 3D meat printers and alt-meat formulations ahead of market distribution in 2021.

Source: Redefine Meat