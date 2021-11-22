Miquel Àngel Bérges takes stock on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Mercolleida.

LLEIDA For Mercolleida general director Miquel Àngel Bérges, the integrated systems of Spanish pig production are important growth drivers.

The general director of the Mercolleida, Miquel Àngel Bérges, on the work of the most important quotation office for agricultural products in Spain and the situation on the pig market, which has risen to become the third largest producer in the world in recent years.



More about this topic Mercolleida Pig farming Spain wants to profit from the crisis The Iberians want to close the gaps created in northern and western Europe. However, growth is limited by environmental regulations. more ››

More about this topic Imago / VCG Trade Spain remains top pork supplier to China Despite the recent slump in Chinese imports, Spain was able to expand its leading position as a top supplier thanks to high exports at the beginning of the year. more ››

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE