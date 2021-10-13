Pig farming: Topigs Norsvin invests in Canada

NETHERLANDS/CANADA, Helvoirt. The globally active pig breeding company Topigs Norsvin, headquartered in the Netherlands, is investing in a new core breeding farm in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

As the company announced at the end of September, this is the largest investment in it's history. The project also includes the renovation and expansion of a number of existing facilities in Canada. The goal is to further accelerate genetic progress in lines Z and E and to increase production capacity in line D. In addition, the Manitoba plant is to be expanded.

Comply with future animal welfare regulations

In addition, group housing in gestation and free-range barns is to be introduced in Manitoba to fully comply with future animal welfare regulations in the North American country. This also means that genetic lines will be bred for this type of housing, he said.According to Topigs Norsvin, the new nucleus breeding facility will be built in an area with a low density of pigs, which, combined with strict biosecurity protocols, stringent transport regulations and a high level of health monitoring, will allow for an operation with the highest health status and a continuous supply.The investments should help meet the growing demand for the company's genetics - including in the US. In addition, he said, implementation of the plan would lead to more rapid distribution of accelerated genetic progress to customers around the world. The new core breeding farm will be operational in the summer of 2022, it said.