Imago / Panthermedia

Morris worked as Chief Financial Officer for Simmons Foods from 2018 to 2019 and has most recently worked for Tyson as a consultant in the company’s poultry business.

USA, Springdale. Meat processing giant Tyson Foods appoints Wes Morris Group President of Poultry. Morris had been with the company for 18 years and worked as a consultant after his departure in 2017.

USA, Springdale. Meat processing giant Tyson Foods appoints Wes Morris Group President of Poultry. Morris had been with the company for 18 years and