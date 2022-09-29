USA, Springdale. Food-processing giant Tyson Foods announced key changes to the company’s enterprise leadership team.

Stewart Glendinning will transition from his current role as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Tyson to take on the position of Group President, Prepared Foods. Glendinning joined Tyson Foods in 2017 from Molson Coors Brewing Company, where he served as President & CEO, International.



Source: Tyson Foods Inc.

John R. Tyson has been named Chief Financial Officer for Tyson Foods. John R. Tyson will continue to lead enterprise strategy and sustainability activities as part of the company’s commitment to developing a more sustainable protein system. Prior to joining the company in 2019, he held various roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital, including at J.P. Morgan.Amy Tu has been named President, International & Chief Administrative Officer, expanding her current enterprise leadership role as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Global Governance & Corporate Affairs. Tu joined Tyson Foods in 2017 as General Counsel. Prior to joining Tyson Foods, she held various global leadership roles at the Boeing Company and Walmart.“Stewart has the financial and operational background, as well as the proven organisational management skills, needed to help unlock the full potential of our iconic consumer brands within Tyson’s Prepared Foods business. John R. Tyson is a dynamic next-generation company leader, and this combined role will enable him to further develop and drive the company’s future strategy. Amy has extensive international experience and is a proven enterprise leader who builds high-performing teams. Her global mindset will help us continue to grow our international business,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President & Chief Executive Officer.Noelle O’Mara, formerly Group President, Prepared Foods, has decided to pursue other opportunities and is no longer with the company. We appreciate her contributions to the organisation over the last six years.