Personnel: Scandi Standard appoints new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. The Board of Directors of Scandi Standard (SCST SS) has decided to appoint Jonas Tunestål as new managing director and CEO.

Tunestål is currently CEO of KLS Ugglarps and Executive Vice President of Danish Crown. Interim managing director and CEO Otto Drakenberg will remain with Scandi Standard until Jonas Tunestål joins the company next year.

Tunestål has extensive experience from the meat industry, having spent his entire career within KLS Ugglarps in a number of different positions. Since 2014 he has been the CEO of KLS Ugglarps and Executive Vice President of Danish Crown, where he has more than doubled KLS Ugglarps profits through increased efficiency, organic growth and acquisitions. Jonas Tunestål was born in 1979 and holds an Executive MBA from University of Lund.

Jonas Tunestål will join Scandi Standard 1 May 2022 at the latest. Otto Drakenberg will remain as acting managing director and CEO until then.

Source: Scandi Standard