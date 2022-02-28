ITALY, Veronella. Global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries appointed former General Manager for Kemin Crop Technologies as regional President of Kemin Food Technologies.

According to a recent press release, the ingredient manufacturer named Marsha Bro President of Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Bro assumes the role after Valter Dompè, her predecessor, was named by Kemin to serve as President of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries – Garmon Chemicals, located in San Marino, Italy.Having held various executive positions within Kemin, Bro was most recently General Manager for Kemin Crop Technologies, a business unit dedicated to bringing environmentally friendly pest control and plant health technologies to the agricultural industry to ensure that future generations have access to a healthy, sustainable food supply. During that time, she successfully led the team and business from its initial concept stage into a fast-growing and sustainable business for the multinational ingredient company."The EMEA market represents one of the top business growth opportunities for Kemin, and we’re thrilled to have Marsha leading our Food Technologies – EMEA business unit," said Giuseppe Abrate, Global Group President – Food. "I’m confident that Marsha’s experience in business development, strategic marketing, and general management will elevate our business and help grow our presence in the EMEA market."Established nearly two decades ago, Kemin’s food technologies business focuses on keeping products safe, maintaining high quality and appealing to consumers. It offers Kemin customers a wide range of plant-based extracts, antioxidants, antimicrobials and functional proteins and specializes in solutions that address shelf life, flavour, colour, food safety and yield enhancement solutions."I am honoured to be appointed to this leadership position within our food technologies business and look forward to working with the team as we advance our innovative technologies and grow into the next phase of our business," said Bro. "With increased consumer focus on the protein segment and needs within the bakery market, our growth continues in current regions and will expand into new regions. Kemin Food Technologies–EMEA doubled its market share over the last four years by providing label-friendly shelf-life and food safety solutions, making it an exciting time for the team to continue its success and growth strategy."Born in Iowa, USA, Bro earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Drake University. Along with her spouse and three children, she has relocated to Italy.