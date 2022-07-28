“I am excited and humbled to take on this new role,” said Batista Filho, who will take over his new role as President of Operations - North America in November 2022.

BRAZIL, São Paulo. Global food company JBS announced a change in leadership. Current President of Operations - North America Andre Nogueira will step down at the end of October 2022.

According to a press release, Nogueira will continue serving the company in an advisory capacity through the end of the year. At that time, he will join the JBS USA advisory board and maintain his role on the Pilgrim’s Board of Directors.



Source: JBS

As part of the planned transition, Wesley Batista Filho, with more than 12 years of experience in the company, will assume the role of Global President of Operations and will continue reporting to Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS Global CEO.Nogueira joined JBS USA in 2007, first serving as CFO of JBS USA before becoming CEO of JBS Australia and then CEO of JBS USA, a role he held for nine years. He most recently served as President of Operations – North America. During Nogueira’s time with JBS USA, the company doubled its annual sales revenue and expanded its operational footprint around the globe.“Being part of the fantastic team at JBS USA for the past 15 years has been the highlight of my career, and I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our team members and customers who provide food for families around the world every day,” said Nogueira.In alignment with the company’s long-term strategic initiatives, Nogueira promoted growth in prepared foods, branded and value-added products and accelerated its efforts in sustainability.Batista Filho began his career at JBS in 2010 and has held several strategic roles including serving as President of JBS Canada, President of the JBS USA Fed Beef Division, CEO of Seara, CEO of JBS Latin America and most recently President of Operations – Latin America, Oceania and the Global Plant-based Business.