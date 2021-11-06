Personnel: Hormel appoints SVP and CCO
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Personnel

Hormel appoints SVP and CCO

by Sabrina Meyer
Saturday, November 06, 2021

Most Read

  1. The Good Food Institute Europe

    New strategic partner of IFFA 2022
  2. World Climate Conference

    30% less methane by 2030
  3. Ranking of the meat industry 2021

    The top 100 in the industry
Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods appoints of Wendy Watkins to Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.
Hormel Foods appoints of Wendy Watkins to Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

GERMANY, Austin. Hormel Foods announced the advancement of Wendy A. Watkins to the new post of senior vice president and chief communications officer for the company’s worldwide operations.



As chief communications officer, Watkins continues her stewardship of the Hormel Foods corporate reputation, internal and external communications, corporate social responsibility and issues management across the organization. She oversees the company’s charitable trust, and its consumer response and engagement group, along with its creative studios. Watkins has led communications since joining Hormel Foods in 2015 as vice president of corporate communications. Watkins will continue to focus on furthering the Hormel Foods reputation as one of the most respected food companies in the world, reporting to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer.

Watkins joined the company as vice president of corporate communications in 2015 with more than 25 years of experience in global strategic communications, public affairs, marketing and corporate responsibility. Prior to joining Hormel Foods, she spent 15 years as global vice president of corporate communications for Delaware North Companies. Prior to Delaware North, Watkins was with Marriott Corporation. She began her career in corporate communications and marketing in the banking and real estate industry, leading advertising and communications for Empire of America’s Brandywine Enterprises real estate division after starting her career at Lanier Associates, a public relations and advertising agency.

Source: Hormel Foods
tags:
A. Watkins Appoint Germany

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Better Meat / Hormel Logo Better Meat
Plant-Based
Hormel partners with The Better Meat Co.
Imago Images / ZUMA Wire Hormel Austin
Hormel Food
New sustainability goals for 2030
Imago Images / Dean pictures Kraft Heinz Ketchup
Aquisition
Hormel in talks to buy snack business

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats