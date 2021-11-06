Personnel: Hormel appoints SVP and CCO

GERMANY, Austin. Hormel Foods announced the advancement of Wendy A. Watkins to the new post of senior vice president and chief communications officer for the company’s worldwide operations.

As chief communications officer, Watkins continues her stewardship of the Hormel Foods corporate reputation, internal and external communications, corporate social responsibility and issues management across the organization. She oversees the company’s charitable trust, and its consumer response and engagement group, along with its creative studios. Watkins has led communications since joining Hormel Foods in 2015 as vice president of corporate communications. Watkins will continue to focus on furthering the Hormel Foods reputation as one of the most respected food companies in the world, reporting to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer.

Watkins joined the company as vice president of corporate communications in 2015 with more than 25 years of experience in global strategic communications, public affairs, marketing and corporate responsibility. Prior to joining Hormel Foods, she spent 15 years as global vice president of corporate communications for Delaware North Companies. Prior to Delaware North, Watkins was with Marriott Corporation. She began her career in corporate communications and marketing in the banking and real estate industry, leading advertising and communications for Empire of America’s Brandywine Enterprises real estate division after starting her career at Lanier Associates, a public relations and advertising agency.

Source: Hormel Foods