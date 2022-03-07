Personnel: Early contract extension of COO

GERMANY, Düsseldorf. Food processing technology supplier GEA extends contract of its COO Johannes Giloth.

Last week, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft announced the contract extension of Chief Operating Officer Johannes Giloth by five years until the beginning of 2028. His previous contract would have ended in January 2023.



Source: GEA

Johannes Giloth had joined the management board in January 2020 and is responsible for the then newly created Purchasing, Production and Supply Chain department."We are pleased that Johannes Giloth will continue his successful work and thus make an important contribution to GEA's sustainable and profitable growth," said Klaus Helmrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG."The transformation of the worldwide production network, the creation of global structures in purchasing and the optimization of the supply chain, which started in the past two years, have already contributed significantly to the company's results and form an important pillar within GEA's Mission 26 strategy," Helmrich added.