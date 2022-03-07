Personnel: Early contract extension of COO
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Personnel

Early contract extension of COO

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Monday, March 07, 2022

Most Read

  1. Trade show

    German Agriculture Minister to open Anuga Food Tec
  2. Advertisement

    Get ready to grow your business
  3. Personnel

    Early contract extension of COO
GEA
The global group specializes in machinery, plants, as well as process technology and components.
The global group specializes in machinery, plants, as well as process technology and components.

GERMANY, Düsseldorf. Food processing technology supplier GEA extends contract of its COO Johannes Giloth.



Last week, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft announced the contract extension of Chief Operating Officer Johannes Giloth by five years until the beginning of 2028. His previous contract would have ended in January 2023.


Johannes Giloth had joined the management board in January 2020 and is responsible for the then newly created Purchasing, Production and Supply Chain department.

"We are pleased that Johannes Giloth will continue his successful work and thus make an important contribution to GEA's sustainable and profitable growth," said Klaus Helmrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG.

"The transformation of the worldwide production network, the creation of global structures in purchasing and the optimization of the supply chain, which started in the past two years, have already contributed significantly to the company's results and form an important pillar within GEA's Mission 26 strategy," Helmrich added.

Source: GEA
tags:
Johannes Giloth GEA Group Germany Düsseldorf

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Multivac Alexey Ratushniy
Personnel
Ratushniy new Managing Director of Multivac Russia
Loma Systems Loma Sacranie
Personnel
Loma appoints new regional sales manager
Hormel Foods Paul Kuehnemann
Personnel
Kuehneman advances to vice president

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats