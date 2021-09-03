GERMANY; Cologne. Plant-based meets cellular agriculture: Two complementary approaches for a more resistant food system.

Covid-19 has once again revealed the weaknesses and fragility of the global food supply chains. We are on the threshold of one of the fastest and far-reaching changes in the food system. The sales of plant-based products are exploding, whilst cellular agriculture and precision fermentation have the potential to change the way we grow our food for ever. In partnership with Anuga 2021, the New Food Conference is picking up on precisely this and is inviting food professionals from all over the world, both on-site in Cologne as well as across the digital platform, Anuga @home, to inform themselves about the progress of cultivated protein technologies from 10.-11.10.2021.

Anuga, the world's largest trade fair for food and beverages, is for the first time thus placing the emphasis on themes revolving around cultivated meat (lab meat) and cultivated dairy products in line with its key topic "Transform" and related trends such as clean label, alternative meat proteins or plant-based proteins and foods.

New Food Conference Date: Sunday, 10 October and Monday, 11 October 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Rheinsaal, Congress Centre North

Source: Koelnmesse