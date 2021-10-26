CANADA, Vancouver. Nabati Foods Global Inc., a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is partnering with IMCD Japan, a leading specialty chemicals and food ingredients distributor, to distribute Nabati Foods’ complete product line throughout Japan.

The partnership will focus on distribution via foodservice, industrial, and grocery channels. Nabati Foods is sold under the brand name ITABAN in Japan. The deal will include distribution of: Plant Eggz, Cheeze: both cheddar style and mozzarella style, plant-based meats: Chick’n burger, F’sh burger, Plant-Based Burger, and Plant-Based Groundz and dairy-free cheesecakes: blueberry, peanut butter, chocolate, and tiramisu.

About Nabati Foods Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc., a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the US, and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.

“Expanding our reach in Japan is a very exciting milestone for Nabati Foods,” said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati Foods. “Japan is a very advanced and health-conscious country, and the demand for plant-based products is strong. Foodservice is a particularly exciting channel in Japan because there are so many restaurants and so many wonderful and unique recipes that our products can be integrated into as ingredients.”

An August 2020 Vegconomist report estimated the total vegetarian and flexitarian population of Japan to be 27 million people, more than 22% of the total Japanese population.

Source: Nabati Foods