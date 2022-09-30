The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) announced the launch of its new methodology for companies to set science-based targets that include land-based emission reductions and removals.

The initiative – a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) – launched its Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) Science Based Target Setting Guidance as a means to provide land-intensive sectors with adequate tools to address land-based emission reductions and removals.



Source: Imago / blickwinkel

According to SBTi, more than 410 companies with land-intensive operations committed or set targets through the SBTi, and almost half are publicly reporting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.However, few accounted for land-based emissions (i.e. emissions from forestry and agricultural production, land use change and land management, including on-farm vehicle and fertiliser production) in their targets or disclosures due to the lack of available guidance and methods. Therefore, the SBTi FLAG Guidance seeks to help businesses to accelerate decarbonisation of land emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.According to the initiative, the framework has a whole sector approach covering everything from deforestation to diet shift and 11 mitigation pathways for major commodities with high carbon footprints, including beef, palm oil, dairy, poultry, timber and wood fibre.Christa Anderson, Director at WWF and co-lead of the SBTi FLAG project, said: “The next few years are critical in our efforts to address the climate crisis, and this guidance addresses 22% of global emissions that have largely been ignored to date. The food, land and agriculture sector has the potential to both cut emissions and to enhance carbon sinks at the pace to keep the goal of limiting climate change to 1.5°C within reach.”