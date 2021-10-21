Packaging: FlatMap wins award
Packaging

FlatMap wins award

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Thursday, October 21, 2021

Sealpac
The resource-saving solution relies on a high proportion of renewable raw materials, but also offers plenty of space for communication.
The resource-saving solution relies on a high proportion of renewable raw materials, but also offers plenty of space for communication.

THE NETHERLANDS, Harderwijk. Combining an eye-catching presentation with less use of plastics: FlatMap, the latest packaging solution for sliced products, has recently won the Swiss Packaging Award 2021 within the category “Convenience”.



The Swiss Packaging Institute (SVI) honours outstanding achievements in the packaging industry with its Swiss Packaging Award annually. The jury's explanation for awarding FlatMap in the “Convenience” category states: “In more and more packaging, the proportion of non-renewable raw materials is being reduced and replaced by renewable raw materials. The challenge here is to maintain the original functionality. In the opinion of the jury, the new FlatMap system solves this challenge convincingly. The hybrid pack made of cardboard and plastic offers a strong performance in terms of opening and reclosing compared to pure plastic solutions. In addition, the separate disposal of the two components is solved in an exemplary manner."

The award-winning packaging system was developed by tray-sealing and thermoforming specialist Sealpac, together with its Swiss customer Bigler AG. Other close partners in the project were Van Genechten Packaging, the cardboard expert located in Kempten (Germany), and Buergofol GmbH, leading film manufacturer located in Siegburg (Germany).

The resource-saving solution relies on a high proportion of renewable raw materials, but also offers plenty of space for communication. Its striking and innovative look guarantees maximum attention of food products at retail.

Due to the flat design of the pack, an entirely new level of reclosability can be achieved. As such, FlatMap guarantees optimal freshness until the very last slice and enables first-class storage in the consumer’s refrigerator, without the need for repacking.

Source: Sealpac
