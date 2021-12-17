Packaging: Another win for Sealpac

SWITZERLAND, Bern. FlatMap, the latest packaging solution for sliced products, has recently won the prestigious Swiss Packaging Award 2021 within the category “Convenience”, as well as the renowned WorldStar Packaging Award 2022 within the category “Food”.

Many innovations start in Switzerland before becoming mainstream in the packaging industry worldwide. The award-winning FlatMap packaging system was developed by tray-sealing and thermoforming specialist Sealpac, together with its Swiss customer Bigler AG. Other close partners in the project were Van Genechten Packaging, the cardboard expert located in Kempten (Germany), and Buergofol GmbH, leading film manufacturer located in Siegburg (Germany). The resource-saving

The Swiss Packaging Institute (SVI) honours outstanding achievements in the packaging industry with its Swiss Packaging Award annually. The jury's explanation for awarding FlatMap in the "Convenience" category states: "In more and more packaging, the proportion of non-renewable raw materials is being reduced and replaced by renewable raw materials. The challenge here is to maintain the original functionality. In the opinion of the jury, the new FlatMap system solves this challenge convincingly.The hybrid pack made of cardboard and plastic offers a strong performance in terms of opening and reclosing compared to pure plastic solutions. In addition, the separate disposal of the two components is solved in an exemplary manner."

Based on the Swiss Packaging Award 2021, which is highly recognized by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), FlatMap was also eligible and applied for a WorldStar Packaging Award 2022. The WorldStar judging process was conducted over two rounds by a panel composed of internationally esteemed judges, representing 36 countries from all over the world. They spent hours going through 440 submissions before meeting virtually in November, to determine the final result. FlatMap was announced to be a winner within the category “Food”.

Source: Sealpac