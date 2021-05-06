GERMANY, Kulmbach. Retroactive to January 1, 2021, Raps has acquired the majority shares in Biova. The long-established supplier of spices and food ingredients is thus focusing on growth through strategic acquisition and is specifically expanding its range and expertise in organic spices. Biova, based in Wildberg near Stuttgart, will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary.

With high-quality exotic, natural salts, peppers, sugars, spices and chilis, the Biova brand has made a name for itself since the company was founded in 2003 and has steadily expanded its portfolio of organic products. Leading suppliers of branded spices as well as trendy newcomer brands are supplied, and Biova's own brand is also available to end consumers.

The acquisition of a majority stake by Raps opens up new markets and sales channels for Biova, especially in other European countries. The traditional company Raps, on the other hand, will benefit from the specialist's extensive know-how and will be able to expand its organic portfolio with a variety of new and unusual spices, salts and creative, exotic blends. Biova, with around 20 employees, is to be further expanded and will remain under the management of founder Raphael Deckert at the Wildberg site.

Source: Raps