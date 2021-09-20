Nutrition also influences meat and carcass quality in modern broilers. This has been shown in trials at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid in Spain. As a result, meat defects and footpad injuries have decreased.

Broiler chickens, especially those with high growth rates, can experience various problems with meat and carcass quality. Nutrition primarily with bioavailable trace minerals can have a positive effect on reducing meat and carcass defects while maintaining animal performance, Novus International Inc. reports. Looking at animal nutrition, the company focuses first on supporting healthy muscle growth and development and second on reducing oxidative stress in tissues. Compared to other nutritional strategies, it is a cost-effective way to optimize profitability in the poultry production chain, it said.

Organic trace elements show effect

This is because meat and carcass quality problems can occur at all stages of the bird's life, and can have an impact at the farm (footpad dermatitis) or slaughterhouse (carcass and breast meat yield, skin integrity, bone fractures, bruising) level, all the way to processing. Recent data show the effect of bis-chelated organic trace elements. In a recent trial at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Novus tested a strategy of replacing inorganic trace elements (Zn, Cu and Mn) with a reduced amount of highly bioavailable Mintrex organic trace elements to improve performance and quality parameters of Ross 308 broilers at 45 days of age, informs Novus International.

324 one-day-old male Ross 308 broilers were divided into 2 groups (9 pens, 18 birds per pen) and raised for 45 days. On day 28, the group was thinned by 4 birds per pen. Animals were fed iso-nutritional diets according to FEDNA recommendations, consisting mainly of wheat/soy flour and iso-methionine. The only differences between the diets were the source and content of minerals. After 45 days, the animals were slaughtered and carcass quality was evaluated. Footpad dermatitis and hook burns were assessed on 240 legs per treatment using a 3-point scale (0 normal to 2 severe), and breast quality was assessed for white streakiness on 120 fillets per treatment.

More weight and fewer defects

With lower Zn and Mn content and equal Cu content from organic sources, animals performed numerically better between 1 and 45 days of age in terms of ADG (+1.5 g/d), live weight (+65 g), and FCR (-0.013 kg/kg). In terms of carcass and meat quality, there was a significant (P <0.01) reduction in the incidence of feeding ball injuries (12.9% severe FPD with Mintrex versus 24.9% with the inorganic trace mineral source) and hock burns (15.9% severe injuries with Mintrex versus 23.7% with the inorganic trace mineral source), suggesting better animal welfare and leg recovery. The incidence of white stripping was significantly lower (P <0.01), down 2.2 percentage points (9.6% vs. 11.8% severe failures with Mintrex and inorganic trace minerals, respectively).

Several studies have also indicated that highly bioavailable trace minerals can help reduce broiler breast tissue damage caused by stress or other causes by up to 50%, according to Novus. These organic trace minerals (OTMs) also help in the regeneration process when damage occurs.

Source: FeedMagazine / Kraftfutter