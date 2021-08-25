NEW ZEALAND, Wellington. The now decades-long trend of declining sheep numbers in New Zealand is set to continue this year. This is at least what a current stock estimate by the industry organisation Beef+Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) based on a survey of more than 500 commercial sheep farmers shows.

According to this, there were still about 25.83 million sheep in the country as of 30 June 2021; that was 200,000 animals or 0.8 % less than a year earlier. This means that although the decline was weaker than in previous years, it ultimately continued.

Drought led to early slaughter

Over the past decade, New Zealand has lost a total of 5.3 million or 17% of its sheep; the peak was reached in 1982 with about 70 million animals kept. According to experts, the recent decline in numbers was not so much due to insufficient prices, which have fallen from their 2020 peaks but are still at an above-average level. Rather, according to the industry association, producers in some parts of the country have been struggling with drought since the second half of 2020, resulting in low feed supply and early slaughter.

According to the B+LNZ livestock survey, at the end of June 2021, ewe numbers were down 0.5% year-on-year to 16.48 million head; yearlings were down 0.6% to 8.61 million head. According to the survey, the ewes are in normal to good condition and the pregnancy rate is above the previous year. The industry association therefore estimates that the number of lambs born in the southern hemisphere in spring will increase by 1.6 % to 23.25 million animals compared to the previous season.

Beef cattle herd increased

B+LNZ further reported that according to the survey, the herd of beef cattle has been increased by farmers, by about 100 000 head or 2.5% to 3.98 million head. This means that the trend with annual herd increases that began in 2017 has continued here.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE