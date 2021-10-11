New Zealand: China brings record revenues

NEW ZEALAND, Wellington. New Zealand's beef and sheep meat exporters did better business in August than they have in a long time.

The National Meat Industry Association (MIA) recently announced that red meat export earnings of NZ$ 650 million, or the equivalent of 390 million euros, were a good quarter above the comparable level of the previous year. According to the association, this was mainly due to the 39 per cent increase in revenue from beef exports to 179 million euros. Sales revenues from trade with China increased by 89 per cent to 70 million euros; the value of shipments to the USA rose by 31 per cent to 61 million euros.



China largest customer for sheep and lamb meat

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de, AgE

According to MIA Managing Director Sirma Karapeeva, 35,327 tonnes of beef were sold abroad in August, which was 71 per cent more than the average monthly volume in the past 30 years. The tight global supply situation helped, she said. Herd build-up in Australia and export restrictions in Argentina limited international supply. In addition, China stopped importing Brazilian beef at the beginning of September because of the outbreak of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in two cattle there.According to Mia, export revenues for sheep meat from New Zealand increased by 10 per cent to 123 million euros in August compared to the same month last year, even though the export volume declined by 7 per cent. This was made possible by the increase in sales prices to an average of 6.85 euros/kg. China, the largest customer, bought 56 million euros worth of sheep and lamb in New Zealand in the month under review, 46 per cent more than in August 2020.Exports to the UK, on the other hand, stalled neatly, slumping by about half year-on-year in volume terms to just 977 tonnes; the lowest monthly volume since the 1980s. "It looks like we may be feeling the effects of Brexit," Karapeeva noted. Britain's sheepmeat exports had fallen by 25 per cent and remained at home, so import demand was smaller, she said. The New Zealand Beef and Lamb Association expects beef exports to have increased by 6.0 per cent to 493,000 tonnes in the 2020/21 marketing year that ended in September, while sheep meat exports are expected to have fallen by a small 1 per cent to 391,000 tonnes.