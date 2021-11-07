THE NETHERLANDS, Veenendal. The Jan Zandbergen Group "Innovation that matters" - consisting of Jan Zandbergen B.V., Diviande and the Future Food Group - is increasingly focusing on modern concepts and product development.

The focus is no longer exclusively on animal protein. Plant-based alternatives are on the rise and have also led to many innovations within the organization in recent years. And to such an extent that the premises for business operations and product development simply became too small and more space for innovation had to be created.

Van Bokhorst Architecten from Nijkerk are responsible for the design of the new building, which will be located on the Electronenstraat in Veenendaal. At the new site, there will not only be enough space for the activities of the research and development department (from a large room for product development to a scullery, a refrigeration and freezing cell and a test room), but also for office facilities and conference rooms. A separate fitness area is planned for employees, and a parking garage is to be built under the building. The total floor space is approximately 3,000 m2.

For a company that wants to develop sustainably, it is only logical that the innovation center is equipped with modern and sustainable solutions that reduce the impact on the environment. Therefore, for example, the roof will be equipped with solar panels. The company Dijkham Bouw will be responsible for the construction of the building. Completion is expected in the third quarter of 2022.

Source: Zandbergen