THE NETHERLANDS, Den Haag. The coalition agreement of the new government under Prime Minister Mark Rutte has met with harsh criticism. The main sticking point is environmental policy.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de, AgE

Sjaak van der Tak, president of the Dutch Farmers' Union (LTO), last week particularly criticised the plan to increase the sector's 2030 target for reducing nitrogen emissions to 50% compared to 2019, from the current 26%. This is unrealistic, he said. Furthermore, it ignores the proposal, widely supported by the society and the LTO, to aim for a 40% reduction by 2030, it said. With regard to the establishment of a nitrogen fund announced in the coalition agreement, which is to be endowed with a budget totalling € 25 bn. in the years up to 2035, van der Tak announced discussions on the proper use of these funds.He said the government was right to release billions to help farmers and gardeners make the sector more sustainable. However, this money needs to be better distributed when it comes to compensation for farms going out of business and encouraging innovation, he said. It was also significant that the item for the administrative costs of the targeted measures was significantly more substantial than the item for the promotion of innovative livestock facilities. Furthermore, the LTO President made it clear that a restructuring of existing support budgets would not be sufficient to achieve the more ambitious climate targets. Additional state investments are needed here.According to the coalition agreement, net emissions of greenhouse gases, measured in CO2 equivalents, are to be reduced by 60 percent by 2030 compared to 1990. The percentage targeted in the Dutch Climate Change Act is to be increased to "at least 55%" from the current 49%, in line with EU targets. The new Dutch government coalition, like the previous one, will be formed by the conservative-liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the left-liberal D66, the Christian Democratic CDA and the Calvinist-leaning Christian Union (CU). According to experts, it will not be clear until January whether the current Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten will be replaced by the CU or remain in office.