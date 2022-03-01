BULGARIA, Bozhurishte. Food packaging specialist Multivac held a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction work on the expansion of their Bulgarian production site. The investment amounts to around five mill. € and completion is planned for autumn 2022.

Last week, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing at Multivac, Dr Christian Lau, broke ground at the 5,000 sqm construction site dedicated for production and assembly facilities, as well as state-of-the-art offices.



Source: Multivac

"The factory in Bozhurishte has progressed very successfully since it was put into operation three and a half years ago, and its capacity is now fully utilised. It comprises a factory building with the latest manufacturing technology and pre-assembly areas, as well as a shared services facility - and it delivers to various companies within our group. We are very pleased that this new building will enable us to significantly expand our production capacity at the site," states Lau."The results achieved since the factory was opened prompted our decision to continue investing in Bulgaria,” added Miyryam Servet Mustafa, Managing Director of Multivac Bulgaria Production EOOD. “I am convinced that this building extension will provide many exciting new opportunities, and further production areas will emerge in the future. Not only will it provide a steadily growing number of jobs in the location, but it also shows that we have outstanding development in Bulgaria."The production site at Bozhurishte was put into operation in 2018. The sales company for Bulgaria, with its showroom and training facility for customers and staff, is also located on this site.