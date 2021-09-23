GERMANY, Neubrandenburg. Weber Maschinenbau has presented and celebrated in August a new sheet metal construction production plant at the Neubrandenburg site.

New lasering and bending automation

In the presence of guests from commerce and politics, Tobias Weber, CEO of Weber Maschinenbau, company founder Günther Weber, Dr. Stefan Rudolph, Minister of State for Economic Affairs of the Federal State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Bernd Jaehner, Sales at Trumpf, officially started up the plant.According to a Weber press release, with this new, fully automated plant from Trumpf, the company can produce stainless steel parts and components that are required for the production of slicing and packaging lines in the food industry in a highly efficient and networked manner. "This investment first and foremost adds great value for our customers as new production capacities are available that allow us to work even quicker. This expansion also creates new jobs", explains Tobias Weber, CEO of Weber Maschinenbau.

In the past, the lasering and bending of stainless steel parts created a bottleneck in the production process. It was therefore impossible to grow further and increase capacities. The new lasering and bending automation resolves this bottleneck and a greater number of parts can be supplied for subsequent processing steps.

Thanks to the high degree of automation and comprehensive network between the individual machines, the plant is going to operate 24/7, which will reduce the laser downtimes by 30% and the bending processing times by 40%. The new sheet metal automation cost around EUR 3.4 million. The investment was subsidized with EUR 800,000 in grants from the Federal State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Source: Weber Group