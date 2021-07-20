Meat-Tech: Synergy between supply chains and ...
Meat-Tech

Synergy between supply chains and retail

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Ipack / Meat-Tech
In particular, the trade fair will host the second edition of Packaging Speaks Green, organized by UCIMA.
ITALY, Rho. The show is scheduled in Milan from 22 to 26 October, with a special edition in conjunction with Tuttofood and Host Milano.



With a single entrance ticket, visitors will have access to the 3 shows, for a 360 ° overview of the market. An innovative format that marks the return in presence that operators require after almost two years of absence and limited contacts with digital tools.

Meat-Tech

Meat-Tech proposes for this special edition a complete exhibition offer aimed at the fresh food industry, enriched by an articulated events and conferences calendar in which the themes of sustainability and product innovation will find space. In particular, the trade fair will host the second edition of Packaging Speaks Green, organized by UCIMA, and a series of special events dedicated to plant-based formulations for an enlarged overview of the free from or vegetable protein-based products market.

Innovation will be available between ingredients and technologies for the meat, cold cut and ready meals industry, product previews in the food sector and solutions for retail and out-of-home. It is a unique business ecosystem for the agri-food community, an opportunity for attractiveness and international vision available for operators of the fresh food industry and beyond.

Source: Meat-Tech
