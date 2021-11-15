IMAGO / AFLO

Beyond Meat gave a rather weak outlook in its quarterly report - and received the receipt from investors for it.

GERMANY, Frankfurt. Food manufacturers are not having an easy time on the stock markets at the moment - even when it comes to the trendy veggie products: US manufacturer Beyond Meat of meat-free alternatives crashed last week, Oatly is bobbing along and German vegan pioneer Veganz also had to accept losses after its initial listing this week.