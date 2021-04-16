Meat production
RUSSIA, Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture assumes that meat production will continue to increase until 2025. According to the Moscow agricultural department, total Russian meat production increased by 3 per cent to 15.6 million tonnes live weight last year, ranking the country fifth in the world in this respect.
