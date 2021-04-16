Imago / Itar-Tass

Russian meat production is expected to increase further by 2025.

RUSSIA, Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture assumes that meat production will continue to increase until 2025. According to the Moscow agricultural department, total Russian meat production increased by 3 per cent to 15.6 million tonnes live weight last year, ranking the country fifth in the world in this respect.

RUSSIA, Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture assumes that meat production will continue to increase until 2025. According to the Moscow agricu