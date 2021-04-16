Meat production: Russia wants to produce more...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Meat production

Russia wants to produce more by 2025

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Friday, April 16, 2021
Imago / Itar-Tass
Russian meat production is expected to increase further by 2025.
Russian meat production is expected to increase further by 2025.

RUSSIA, Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture assumes that meat production will continue to increase until 2025. According to the Moscow agricultural department, total Russian meat production increased by 3 per cent to 15.6 million tonnes live weight last year, ranking the country fifth in the world in this respect.

RUSSIA, Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture assumes that meat production will continue to increase until 2025. According to the Moscow agricu

Jetzt kostenfrei registrieren und jetzt sofort alle Artikel auf fleischwirtschaft.de kostenfrei lesen.

Die Registrierung beinhaltet die Newsletter fleischwirtschaft.de inklusive dem wöchentlichen Snacksnewsletter.

 

Sie sind Abonnent, oder bereits registriert?

Der Nutzung Ihrer Daten können Sie jederzeit widersprechen. Weitere Hinweise finden Sie unter Datenschutz.

Sie haben Fragen oder Anmerkungen zu diesem Artikel? Schicken Sie eine E-Mail an die Redaktion.

Artikel drucken

Mehr zum Thema
imago images / ITAR-TASS russland schwein stall
Meat production
More pigs in Russia
Andres Hermsdorf / pixelio.de Russland - Flagge
Pork
Russia becomes a large net exporter
imago images / ITAR-TASS Russland-wochenmarkt-fleisch
Consumer behavior
Russians eat more meat
stats