Imago / VWPics

Völur is a US-based software company headquartered in Norway that develops technology to optimise the meat industry. One of its solutions implements AI to improve planning and scheduling by supporting decision-making on the sorting of carcasses, effective cutting processes, and the right raw materials to use in value-added or processed products.

USA, Denver and NORWAY, Oslo. Meat processor JBS Foods USA and software company Völur ink agreement to implement AI technology for carcass sorting and cutting to ensure optimal use of each animal at the operational level.

